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hawaii The so-called Maui fire wakes up millions more around the world. The fire was so extreme that it melted metal, burned cars and metal roofs and more
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
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350 views • August 14, 2023

The so-called Maui fire wakes up millions more around the world. The fire was so extreme that it melted metal, burned cars and metal roofs and more.

 Now pay attention to the details.


 The tar under the cars and the melted wheels are still in motion.

 Cardboard boxes lying around do not burn.


Trees close to the fires are still green and not charred.

 It's time to wake up and realize that there are very powerful evil people who control our world, our governments, our science, big corporations, food supply and military weapons with the most advanced technology.


 A directed energy weapon (DEW) has reached such levels of accuracy that it can target matter based on its frequency spectrum. In the same way that frequency healing can destroy cancer cells without affecting other cells around it, the DEW laser can focus on a specific substance.


 Only from unity, comes variety and infinite abundance for all of us.

 This abundance also means technology to neutralize such attacks on peace loving people of the world.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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