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Babylon is fallen: the Vatican’s pharmakeia
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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Credits to Invading the castle of the dragon


Revelation 18:23 speaks of the woman or the Babylonian Roman Catholic church deceived the whole world. How? “...for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived”. Sorceries are linked to pharmakeia according to Strong's Concordance 5331. Pharmakeia is linked to the use of medicine, drugs or spells. Another word for spells is enchantment whereby Roman Catholics have a great admiration towards their church buildings and cathedrals. They are enchanted by them.


All nations were deceived by the sorceries of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church. Another word for sorceries is pharmakeia or pharmacy where the Vatican’s sorceries are being sold to make the nations mad.


Sorcery is also connected with IDOLATRY or idols and graven images, through the seduction of idolatry or idols. Inside any Roman Catholic church building you will find idols and graven images...or sorcery.


How strange that the second commandment of God against graven images or idols in Exodus 20:4-6 does NOT appear in the MODIFIED version of the ten commandments of the Roman Catholic church.


Jeremiah 51:7 says: Babylon hath been a golden cup in the Lord's hand, that made all the earth drunken: the nations have drunken of her wine; therefore the nations are mad.


Wine represents false doctrines. It is the Babylonian Roman Catholic church which holds a golden cup in Jeremiah 51:7 and in Revelation 17:4 filled with abominations and filthiness of her fornication!


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

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