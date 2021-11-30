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Ep. 25 The Matrix Decoded, Volcanoes, Carbon, Aliens, and More!
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732 views • November 30, 2021
Update of my findings regarding the matrix as of 11/5/21 and what else we need to be aware of. Morgellons, volcanoes, carbon, boo, fulvic acid, stargates, firmament, prison planet, fall of man, hydra, 666, cubes, and more! If you are a lightworker and can assist, please do. I feel it is imperative we open the stargates.
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
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