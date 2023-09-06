The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 257 - Revelation

In this video i’d like to show you how to approach the book of
Revelation in the Bible. Once again this is NOT an in depth study of
every chapter BUT an overview enabling you the listener to grasp the
fundamentals. DO NOT get caught up with the minute details like timing
of the Seal and Trumpet judgements. Understand the STRUCTURE of the Book
first and fill in the minor details later. Although it seems
COMPLICATED to read and understand, it isn’t BUT you need to have
spiritual EYES to SEE what God is saying. The Revelation is for YOU and I
and ALL who are disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ. Verse 1 of Chapter 1
says, “The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto him to show
unto his servants.” You SEE? It is for YOU and I so we NEED to
understand it. This wasn’t as possible centuries ago as it is NOW
because History is now almost fulfilled or at its END!
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Ten Pages - 269 Videos
darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.