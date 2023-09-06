The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 257 - Revelation

In this video i’d like to show you how to approach the book of Revelation in the Bible. Once again this is NOT an in depth study of every chapter BUT an overview enabling you the listener to grasp the fundamentals. DO NOT get caught up with the minute details like timing of the Seal and Trumpet judgements. Understand the STRUCTURE of the Book first and fill in the minor details later. Although it seems COMPLICATED to read and understand, it isn’t BUT you need to have spiritual EYES to SEE what God is saying. The Revelation is for YOU and I and ALL who are disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ. Verse 1 of Chapter 1 says, “The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto him to show unto his servants.” You SEE? It is for YOU and I so we NEED to understand it. This wasn’t as possible centuries ago as it is NOW because History is now almost fulfilled or at its END! Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God! darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost! darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html The Holy Spirit darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast” darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Ten Pages - 269 Videos darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series facebook.com/william.boot.7 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5 Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel BitChute - Darkness Is Falling Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3

