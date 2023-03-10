https://gettr.com/post/p2ax2bp2143
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Candidate for Governor Missouri Dr. Robert Olson quotes the CCP’s nefarious 13579 Plan exposed by Miles Guo and agrees that the CCP is trying to defeat the U.S. by the poisonous CCP virus vaccine.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 密苏里州州长候选人罗伯特·奥尔森医生引述郭文贵先生爆料的中共邪恶的一三五七九计划，认为中共利用有毒的中共武汉病毒疫苗来击败美国。
