Aaron Rodgers
Son of the Republic
Published 14 hours ago

NFL Vaccine Policies & Player Reactions

Pat Tillman & Military Service

Plant Medicine & Spirituality

Tucker’s interview with Putin and meeting with Snowden

The darkness retreat

The truth about CTE

Awakening to government lies


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 14 May 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-aaron-rodgers

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1790426858619597180

awakeningvladimir putinnflspiritualitytucker carlsonplant medicineedward snowdenjeffrey epsteinrfk jrpsychedelicspat tillmanvaccine policyvaccine passportaaron rodgersdarkness retreatmilitary servicecte

