[Warning!] Christian Pastors / Influencers PAID to Promote Zionism?
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
158 followers
89 views • 24 hours ago

Pay close attention to anyone who has recently come out and criticized Tucker Carlson or Candace Owens, especially since June 20, 2025. Even if bribes are not being accepted, you should be running away from any so-called “ministry” that is supportive of genocide, a heinous crime that is in direct contradiction to the teachings of Jesus.


BOOKS:

📕 Bible Prophecy Secrets Expanded Edition:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5861

📦 Official Store: https://thedrybonesboutique.etsy.com


DISCLAIMER:

All content herein constitutes commentary and opinion based on publicly available information. Evidence and independent analysis are used in this program to draw strongly opinionated conclusions, but it is important to draw a sharp distinction between the facts and evidence presented, and the opinions drawn based on such material. No statement can or should be interpreted as a categorical declaration that any person has violated civil or criminal law unless a court has so ruled. Viewers are encouraged to examine the cited materials and reach their own conclusions.

Keywords
newstucker carlsonprophecy2025end timescandace owens
