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Feminism and Religion are NWO puppets
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31 views • September 02, 2021
At no point did any of the religions, nor the feminists who claim to be fighting against an oppressive patriarchy, demand that 9/11 Truth be acknowledged. That is solid logical evidence that Feminism and Religion are part of a Satanic NWO agenda to create a system of totalitarian control over humanity.
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