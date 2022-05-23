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Articles of Confederation, History of Articles, Struggles after the War
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37 views • May 23, 2022
In the lessons this week, we will learn about the Articles of Confederation, the history of the Articles, and the struggles after the war due to America's lack of a federal government. It is not easy to create solutions to problems. To learn from our Founding Fathers as to how they walked that road, using Biblical principles, will help us to rescue our nation and restore Liberty for the next generation.
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