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IRAN The Unholy Holy War | Hormuz Strait Closed | 6 More US Soldiers Killed | Top News 3/13/26
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Weekly News Report! Unrest... That is the word of the day. A war has commenced in the Middle East, which Washington, DC seems to be taking rather calmly, while the rest of the world is teetering. Oil prices in the US are rising, while the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will affect several countries. Tucker Carlson asks the important questions. Some Evangelicals' view of a rebuilt third temple could spur on a religious war between Muslims and Christians. The Iranian holy war has hit American shores. A Lebanese American who lost family members in an Israeli attack in Lebanon rammed his car into a Jewish synagogue in Michigan, while a shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia is also being considered a terrorist attack. An additional 5,000 marines are being deployed to the Middle East, and reports of 6 more US soldiers losing their lives in a refueling plane crash in Iraq. Iran's battle move was to threaten the closure of the Straight of Hormuz, which they have effectively done, blocking 20% of the world's oil and 30% of the world's seaborne fertilizer, which could spark a food crisis. Tim Tebow testifies on just how bad child trafficking downloads are in the United States. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/iran-the-unholy-holy-war/

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Keywords
iranworld newsbreaking newsstraight of hormuzconservative newstim tebowayatollah khomeinius bombs iranare we at war with iranseven countries five yearscan trump declaire warold dominion shooting
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