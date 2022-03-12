The CCP Spreads Disinformation About U.S. Labs’ Possession and Use of Biochemical Weapons

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03/10//2022 CCP’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lijian Zhao: We call on all relevant parties to ensure the safety of these labs for the sake of the health and safety of people in Ukraine, neighboring regions and the world . We once again urge the U.S. to fulfill its international duties to make full clarification on its biological military activities at home and abroad, accept multilateral inspections and complete the destruction of its stockpiles of chemical weapons as soon as possible.