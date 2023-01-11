Create New Account
New Expert Opinion by Dr Traindl: “Masks are a means of spreading irrational fear” | www.kla.tv/24731
Kla.TV - English
Published 20 hours ago |

Engineer Dr. Helmut Traindl, Managing Director of Traindl-consult, published a new expert opinion on the “Ineffectiveness of masks as virus protection and adverse health effects” on 20 October 2022. On 191 pages, he presents the state of the science in detail. The question now arises as to what “benefit” is there compared to these risks mentioned by Traindl. Find the answer in this program.

