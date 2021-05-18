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Breaking - Half Of NIH CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers
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100 views • May 18, 2021
How can anyone be expected to take an injection when the doctors pushing it wont even take it themselves.
The lies have failed. The Covid-19 power grab house of cards is collapsing faster than free fall speed How can anyone be expected to take an experimental untested gene therapy when half of the medical professionals of the NIH won’t even take it.
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The lies have failed. The Covid-19 power grab house of cards is collapsing faster than free fall speed How can anyone be expected to take an experimental untested gene therapy when half of the medical professionals of the NIH won’t even take it.
Pick up our NEW Fizzy Magnesium Formula Drink Mix today!
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