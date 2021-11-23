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This is the End
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589 views • November 23, 2021
Greg Reese exposes the fact that although the Nazi's lost the war, their ideology continues to this day. How much Will this effect whether humanity rises or falls?
Doubt that you're aware of the global health DARPA, known as Wellcome Leap, that seeks to achieve "breakthrough scientific and technological solutions" by or before 2030, with a focus on "complex global health challenges."
RELATED LINKS:
https://reesereport.com/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=60ef095dc63e855fe6a48b8f
Doubt that you're aware of the global health DARPA, known as Wellcome Leap, that seeks to achieve "breakthrough scientific and technological solutions" by or before 2030, with a focus on "complex global health challenges."
RELATED LINKS:
https://reesereport.com/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=60ef095dc63e855fe6a48b8f
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