Pompeo: Trump Changed How We Look at China; Americans' Distrust in Media at Record High | NTD

00:00 Pompeo: Trump Changed How We Look at China

In an exclusive interview with The Epoch Times' American Thought Leaders, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says President Donald Trump helped change the world's view of the Chinese Communist Party, and there's no going back.



03:29 Americans' Distrust in Media at Record High

Americans’ distrust of mass media has reached a record high. 33% of those polled by Gallup saying they have no confidence at all in the media. But that’s in contrast to Democrats’ increasing levels of trust in the media.



04:31 The Tale of London's Oldest Parish Church

Let’s take a closer look at one of the oldest churches in London. It survived the Great Fire of London in 1666 and the bombings of World War One and World War Two. Marcus Walker, the rector at Great St. Bartholomew’s, said that this church tells a story of this little part of London in a way that nothing else really can do.



08:46 Russians Prepare for the Year of the Bull

People in Russia are preparing for the Year of the Bull in 2021. Some who live there prefer to follow the Chinese lunar calendar instead of the Gregorian—at least when it comes to New Year celebrations.