Saratoga (Wyoming) 2026 - Hot Springs, America's 250th, Patriotism, Rodeo and much more...

https://rvacrossamerica.net/saratoga2026

Three weeks in Saratoga! Ending with a celebration of America's 250th in a VERY patriotic Wyoming town!

Recuperative Hot Springs - Lakes (great for paddling!) - Rodeos (yes, multiple!) - Street Fair - Parade - Car Show and more...

I just came from 3 weeks in Saratoga - truly enjoyed my time there and left inspired (and rested!)





AND... the 250th celebration in a town of 1700 at about 7000 ft. elevation was truly one to inspire!





I am actively recovering from an early June heart attack and used my time well while in Saratoga.





I am now in Idaho Falls, but that is a story for another day!





https://rvacrossamerica.net/saratoga2026





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