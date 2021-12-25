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Angels Tell a "Parable of the Sun (Son)"
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6 views • December 25, 2021
Told to us March 14, 1980, by spiritual messengers of God.
You can read along today as you listen to their words: – https://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_messiah/1980March14.audio.html
"Yes, we see thy need. And we shall answer in this manner. Glory be the name of the Lord; glory be the name of His children, forever and ever.
"And we should say unto thee unto these words, the parable of the sun.
"For there were three wise men who sat to deliberate the greatness of all things of God’s creations. And each would mention a different planet, until one mentioned the sun, a huge, as you would call it, hydrogen bomb, a planet burning into infinity.
"And some said, 'Is this a planet being born, or is this a planet dying, this star they call the Sun?'
"And the wiser of all three said, 'It is not where we use the name, son. We have used the name son unto our children, the male-born, as it has been used unto the one, of the Son of God.'
"And they said into one another, 'But how shall we know all of these things? What is the real truth of all of our deliberation? None of us has ever visited the moon, the sun, or any of these places. How should we really know of their existence?'
"And then there stood among them a forth. He was neither young nor old. He was not dressed in rich attire, but that of a plain robe. And he said unto them, 'I say unto you these words. For the day shall come, when as my Father, and in His knowing, that the stars shall be the stepping stones for man. And do you not think that my Father, out of all this vastness, only performed His miracle of life upon one of these planets? And that there is only one sun, as you would know it?'
"These men thought, and they asked him, 'But we speak of a star, and we speak of a man, and the sun that gave life unto man, and the man that gave life unto the son, and God that gave life unto all things.'
"And he said, 'How shall we know these things you speak are true?'
"And he said unto them, 'One day man shall walk forth into your galaxy and galaxies beyond galaxies. He shall walk into this universe and beyond. And as he reaches these far-away places they shall be as his home, for all things will be in order, and a sun, wherever life shall be found, so shall be a sun -- and a son that shall bear fruit unto his Father, and a son that shall bear fruit unto man and the Earth, and the planets and planets that shall bear the spirit and form of man.'
"You say unto us, 'Once again you have spoken as unto riddles.
"And we will say, nay.
"For one here has in their mind a course that they should take. And man has navigated by the stars for a long time. But each of the captains for the ship has used that of a sextant, or an instrument to measure the movement of the stars, and their movement across the skies, across the oceans, across the universes.
"In this person’s mind, they say unto us, 'How shall I make this decision?'
And we say unto you, be as one; come unto yourself, and you shall find the answer. We cannot give you the answer, for to be handed to you in that manner you will have never found it. Deep inside you lies the truth. And yet another truth lies before you also, a truth of a time and a place where time grows short."
Listen to others parables the spiritual messengers of God tell us in the Parables section of this channel.
The messengers of God, Aka, arrived upon Earth in 1970 with the brightest light in the heavens of the century. They come to bring peace on earth and prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah. Listen to their beautiful parable of the gift our Father wishes to give us of our new heaven and new earth. Read more here – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven.
"New words shall be written upon the sky, but they must be written in men's hearts first," they said, December 9, 1972.
See "Our Father thinks of this time as the births of all Christ in man" https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FaZjy-P3ytVOOm-dZ2b13UkMTxsmeWos/view?usp=sharing
The promised thousand years of peace must be built first in people's hearts.
Who better to tell us parables today than spiritual messengers of God?
This parable, lovingly spoken by the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, is transcribed with many others for you to read in Angel Messages: Parables of Wisdom for the Thirsting Soul at https://smile.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_...
Or see it in Angels Tell Parables for Today: 1980 Parables – https://smile.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_...
When you purchase this smile.amazon.com, ask them to donate a portion of your purchases to a charity. We hope you'll choose the Association of Universal Philosophy. Just select us at smile.amazon.com.
Join in the Association the angels formed – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
Or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com /AUniversalPhilosophy, on twitter @universalphilos, on Medium.com at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven, or at YouTube.com/AUniversalPhilosophy.
Email [email protected].
You can read along today as you listen to their words: – https://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_messiah/1980March14.audio.html
"Yes, we see thy need. And we shall answer in this manner. Glory be the name of the Lord; glory be the name of His children, forever and ever.
"And we should say unto thee unto these words, the parable of the sun.
"For there were three wise men who sat to deliberate the greatness of all things of God’s creations. And each would mention a different planet, until one mentioned the sun, a huge, as you would call it, hydrogen bomb, a planet burning into infinity.
"And some said, 'Is this a planet being born, or is this a planet dying, this star they call the Sun?'
"And the wiser of all three said, 'It is not where we use the name, son. We have used the name son unto our children, the male-born, as it has been used unto the one, of the Son of God.'
"And they said into one another, 'But how shall we know all of these things? What is the real truth of all of our deliberation? None of us has ever visited the moon, the sun, or any of these places. How should we really know of their existence?'
"And then there stood among them a forth. He was neither young nor old. He was not dressed in rich attire, but that of a plain robe. And he said unto them, 'I say unto you these words. For the day shall come, when as my Father, and in His knowing, that the stars shall be the stepping stones for man. And do you not think that my Father, out of all this vastness, only performed His miracle of life upon one of these planets? And that there is only one sun, as you would know it?'
"These men thought, and they asked him, 'But we speak of a star, and we speak of a man, and the sun that gave life unto man, and the man that gave life unto the son, and God that gave life unto all things.'
"And he said, 'How shall we know these things you speak are true?'
"And he said unto them, 'One day man shall walk forth into your galaxy and galaxies beyond galaxies. He shall walk into this universe and beyond. And as he reaches these far-away places they shall be as his home, for all things will be in order, and a sun, wherever life shall be found, so shall be a sun -- and a son that shall bear fruit unto his Father, and a son that shall bear fruit unto man and the Earth, and the planets and planets that shall bear the spirit and form of man.'
"You say unto us, 'Once again you have spoken as unto riddles.
"And we will say, nay.
"For one here has in their mind a course that they should take. And man has navigated by the stars for a long time. But each of the captains for the ship has used that of a sextant, or an instrument to measure the movement of the stars, and their movement across the skies, across the oceans, across the universes.
"In this person’s mind, they say unto us, 'How shall I make this decision?'
And we say unto you, be as one; come unto yourself, and you shall find the answer. We cannot give you the answer, for to be handed to you in that manner you will have never found it. Deep inside you lies the truth. And yet another truth lies before you also, a truth of a time and a place where time grows short."
Listen to others parables the spiritual messengers of God tell us in the Parables section of this channel.
The messengers of God, Aka, arrived upon Earth in 1970 with the brightest light in the heavens of the century. They come to bring peace on earth and prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah. Listen to their beautiful parable of the gift our Father wishes to give us of our new heaven and new earth. Read more here – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven.
"New words shall be written upon the sky, but they must be written in men's hearts first," they said, December 9, 1972.
See "Our Father thinks of this time as the births of all Christ in man" https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FaZjy-P3ytVOOm-dZ2b13UkMTxsmeWos/view?usp=sharing
The promised thousand years of peace must be built first in people's hearts.
Who better to tell us parables today than spiritual messengers of God?
This parable, lovingly spoken by the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, is transcribed with many others for you to read in Angel Messages: Parables of Wisdom for the Thirsting Soul at https://smile.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_...
Or see it in Angels Tell Parables for Today: 1980 Parables – https://smile.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_...
When you purchase this smile.amazon.com, ask them to donate a portion of your purchases to a charity. We hope you'll choose the Association of Universal Philosophy. Just select us at smile.amazon.com.
Join in the Association the angels formed – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
Or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com /AUniversalPhilosophy, on twitter @universalphilos, on Medium.com at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven, or at YouTube.com/AUniversalPhilosophy.
Email [email protected].
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