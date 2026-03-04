BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
This Thursday, on “The HighWire!”
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
39 views • 21 hours ago

Vaccine manufacturers are watching their stocks fall as uptake craters worldwide…Gardasil uptake is down 39% globally. And that is just the beginning. 


The polls are in, and they aren’t close. Nearly every American wants liability BACK on vaccine makers. Will the Trump admin deliver?


Then, Del sits down with Dr. James Neuenschwander and Dr. Brian Hooker, who just published a study on aluminum in vaccines that Hooker calls one of the biggest discoveries in his lifetime..


What has he discovered, and how will it shape the pathway forward?


Don’t miss the show this week.


📅March 5, 2026

⏰Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH

