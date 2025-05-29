China has successfully tested its first reusable launch vehicle, similar in concept to Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets.

The flight lasted 125 seconds, during which the rocket ascended to 2.5 km above sea level before making a soft landing on the water.

The rocket, developed by private aerospace company Sepoch, launched and landed without issue.

A full orbital launch of the Yuanzheng-Zhe 1 rocket is scheduled for later this year.

Adding, more on China:

China Cuts Drone Sales to Ukraine — Keeps Supplying Russia

Zelensky has stated that China has halted sales of its popular Mavic drones to Ukraine, while continuing to supply them to Russia.

“The Chinese Mavic is open to Russians but closed to Ukrainians. Russia even has production lines with Chinese representatives,” Zelensky complained.

A European official told Bloomberg that China has also reduced exports of certain drone components to Western buyers — while increasing deliveries to Russia.