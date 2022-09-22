US Military has been given orders by Trump by using the blacked out American flag as a signal to -SHOOT TO KILL THE TRAITORS . -No time to arrest all the ciriminals - just shoot them Dead

This made my day. Let's roll. This will most likely include most of our Congress. See Ya ! Nice knowing you ! Too bad you chose to be a Traitor . Oh and let's don't forget all the Traitors in our medical community. Let's shoot them too. Start with Fauci. Sorry not enough room in our prisons and jail. So let's just shoot them dead. See ya later Assholes !
By the way, all you Patriots out there, no Lib Tards please, are inviting to our luxury Bed and Breakfast in Medellin, Colombia to help us celebrate our taking our Country back from the Cabal.
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.