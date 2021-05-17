© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aminal Vaccine Testing Skipped Because The Animals All Died Dr. Angelina Farella - Texas Senate Hearing
Follow
1
Share
Report
181 views • May 17, 2021
Dr Angelina Farrella Addresses The Texas State Senate on Covid Vaccinations of Children Not Approved by The FDA. Very Powerful Testimony. This video being deleted from YouTube. Lets make this go viral. Check out out our articles on Covid and the Vaccines at https://sonsofsinglemoms.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.