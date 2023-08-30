Trump, Q & the Great Tribulation (Part 1)

March 29th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle revisits the word of prophecy the Lord gave him in January 2016 about Trump, the fight against the Luciferian deep state, and the coming Great Tribulation. Pastor Dean reminds us that God's people must always be following His Spirit and not the vain understandings of men.

"Thus saith the Lord God; Woe unto the foolish prophets, that follow their own spirit, and have seen nothing!" (Ezekiel 13:3)

Link to Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/84ece002-8c50-461b-9d35-fe0b383b4c7c

