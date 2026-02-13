Pedocracy | The Horrible Secrets 🫨 😲 🥴

This video discusses the recent release of documents by the 'department of justice' concerning credible accusations of rape, murder, and s*x trafficking against Donald Trump, linked to Jeffrey Epstein.





The Epstein files highlight severe issues of abuse of power, exploitation, and the challenges faced by victims in seeking justice. The swift withdrawal of incriminating documents by the DOJ, after having initially released them, serves as a stark reminder of the depths of complicity within systems that are supposed to uphold the law.





The crimes extend beyond individual misconduct to broader themes of systemic abuse, the implications of wealth and power in sidestepping accountability, and the societal neglect of victims’ voices.





SOME COMPELLING TESTIMONIES REVEALED:





1) “big orgy parties” involving underage girls and high-profile guests like Trump and Clinton, and unsolved missing person/murder cases linked to such gatherings.





2) The newborn child of a victim of child rape was murdered by Trump and other high profile individuals.





3) A woman who was drugged and raped by Trump was murdered.





4) George Bush Sr and George Bush Jr raping Negro males.





5) African American men fornicating with blonde women who were all bleeding. This was done for the entertainment of the pedocrats.





6) Human sacrifice and cannibalism.





7) Children being auctioned off for child s*x slavery by Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump at Mar-a-Lago!





Lastly, the video shows congressional testimony by brown victims of ICE violence. They were born in the US. They were not protesting. They were going about their daily business when driving on the road. ICE immediately attacked them, without asking for or taking their IDs.

°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°

Those who refuse to condemn MAGA founder and false prophet Trump are aligning themselves with Satanism. I previously exposed in the below videos that MAGA was a Satanic movement (which is only further confirmed in the Epstein files) and that the word "maga" not only means "sorcerer/sorceress" or "sorcery" in numerous languages but that "maga" is the 5th and highest degree in American Satanism:





https://www.brighteon.com/7e591b96-fed8-4cbf-a400-4f628e8c03d4 ): "Communism in America & the Secret Origins of MAGA"









See from 10min10sec to 11min (for additional info see from 18min to the end): https://www.brighteon.com/838ccc0f-827d-4e74-bdb8-7f38aef45f66 ): "America's Hidden Secret History | Revolutionary Origins"





This video just gets into the mass death/bloodshed and immorality of MAGA:

https://www.brighteon.com/3d73c0a3-64b5-48a1-b7fb-c18fd5692f6a ): "Marxists in plain sight: Donald Trump politics"





°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°°

ADDITIONAL READING:





DOJ released file Victim testimony: “Donald Trump, the president, had parties at Maralago called ‘calendar girls.’ Jeffrey Epstein would bring the children in and trump would auction them off. He measured the children’s v[*]lva and v[@]ginas by entering a finger and rated the children on tightness. The guests were older men and included Elon Musk. Don Jr. Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were there. Attorney Alan Dershowitz was there with Attorney Bob Shapiro. We were taken into rooms, forced to give oral s*x to Donald J. Trump. Forced to allow them to penetrate us. I was 13 years old when Donald J. Trump raped me. Ghislaine Maxwell was also present.” (Augusta Free Press, "Latest Epstein files release: Allegations of rape, murder, worse, involving Donald Trump," Jan. 30th, 2026)





Iraq war veteran Sascha Riley says he was raped as a child (from age 9 to 13) by the Trump/Epstein child trafficking ring. He also describes tortures and murders of children. He accuses Trump, Jim Jordan, Lindsey Graham, Clarence Thomas and Andy Biggs of being pedophiles: https://lisevoldeng.substack.com/p/dont-worry-boys-are-hard-to-find





This article points out that Trump paid millions to many boys and girls in order to settle child molestation lawsuits: https://thesilverindustry.substack.com/p/shocking-betrayal-211-members-of



