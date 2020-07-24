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[VF] QAnon - Le serment "Take the Oath" #WWG1WGA
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44 views • July 24, 2020
Cela n'a jamais été tenté.
Utilisation du grand public pour contrer la poussée narrative [propagande] des médias contrôlés.
Q 4511
Prêter serment.
Mission en cours.
Q 4510
Music credits
Music Info: Epicness Cinematic Dramatic Trailer by RomanSenykMusic.
Music Link: https://youtu.be/RB5UtRZBihc
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
http://www.youtube.com/c/Miniver1984
https://twitter.com/Mini__true
https://www.facebook.com/Miniver1984
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jglJkdpA5MlO/
Me soutenir sur Paypal si vous le souhaitez http://urlz.fr/dr03
Ou sur Tipeee https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
Utilisation du grand public pour contrer la poussée narrative [propagande] des médias contrôlés.
Q 4511
Prêter serment.
Mission en cours.
Q 4510
Music credits
Music Info: Epicness Cinematic Dramatic Trailer by RomanSenykMusic.
Music Link: https://youtu.be/RB5UtRZBihc
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
http://www.youtube.com/c/Miniver1984
https://twitter.com/Mini__true
https://www.facebook.com/Miniver1984
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jglJkdpA5MlO/
Me soutenir sur Paypal si vous le souhaitez http://urlz.fr/dr03
Ou sur Tipeee https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
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