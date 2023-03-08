https://gettr.com/post/p2atwxe97a1

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 Prince interviews Art Harman, executive director of the Conservative Caucus: The Voice of America is supposed to communicate the American message: freedom, opportunity, human rights, etc., and to report to people around the world who don't live under a free government, so they can learn about what's happening in their own countries. But instead, they were infiltrated by the CCP, echoing the CCP's propaganda against the Chinese people.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 小王子采访“保守派核心小组”执行主任阿特·哈曼：《美国之音》本应该传达美国的声音：自由、机遇、人权等，并向世界各地生活在独裁政府下的人民进行报道，使其了解自己国家发生的事情。但他们却被中共渗透，呼应中共对中国人民的宣传。



