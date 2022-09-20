The Residents Are Starving but the Policeman Replied, “Just Bury You if You Die.”

https://gnews.org/post/p1nf124c8
09/10/2022 The residents in the lockdown talked to epidemic prevention personnel, “We have no food and are starving to death now.” The police downstairs replied, “Just bury you if you die.” This speaks from the CCP’s heart – Politics comes first, and human life is worth nothing
