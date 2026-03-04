BREAKING: IRAN GROUND INVASION! - War Is Only Just Beginning As Troops March On Iran!

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!





Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#





Josh Sigurdson reports on the breaking news that according to reports in the region, Kurdish forces armed and funded by the United States and Israel are marching from Iraq into Iran in a massive ground invasion.





The Kurdish province of Iran has been evacuated in the north west and this offensive is also leading to Houthis getting involved in hitting vital targets inside Saudi Arabia.





President Trump says troops on the ground are a very big possibility.





The US has admitted that the CIA has been slipping arms to Kurdish forces in Iran for years. They've also admitted purposely causing the economic crisis in Iran leading to the uprising. They've also admitted that Israeli intelligence was controlling the protests. This is a textbook coup and the consequences could be massive.





A US submarine has just sunk an Iranian warship in the first torpedo kill since World War 2.





Iran has allegedly taken out a $1.1 billion radar at the most fortified US base in the Middle East. All of this with just one missile.









Meanwhile, Senator Lindsey Graham is calling for the United States and Israel to invade Lebanon on the ground as well. According to him, Iranian forces are there. Right... just like Venezuela and Mexico, hey?





This is all starting to sound exactly like the Iraq War. Exactly down to every detail...





Saudi Arabia and Qatar have both reportedly arrested multiple Israeli intelligence agents in their countries for plotting terror attacks. Does that make anyone else consider where this is going? Clearly there will be major planned attacks meant to be blamed on Iran going forward.





Massive supply chain gridlocks are happening due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz with oil prices skyrocketing and one fifth of global LNG supplies going offline.





To top it all off, the US is now doing military operations in Ecuador.





So much for "Peace President."





We tried to warn people but were called "blackpilled." Reality is reality. We just want those of you watching this or reading this to stock up, be prepared and not be dependent on the new digital system they're building to imprison you in.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2026