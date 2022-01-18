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WOW! HALF Of Leftists Want Us In CAMPS? - Media PREPARES Us For Total Enslavement!
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535 views • January 18, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on recent studies that show that around 50% of Democrats want to put the unvaccinated in camps. This number comes from a national poll by Rasmussen Reports which brings to question the mass collective psychosis being promoted by the media.
All the while, Joy Reid, television hack with few viewers is calling for the unvaccinated to be denied hospital care. Is this based on any science at all? Of course not. It's simply anti-human and evil. The media wants to prop up this view as much as they can so people blindly parrot it, and it's working.
Meanwhile, some are calling for death benefits to be taken away by insurance companies.
Minnesota on the other hand is giving $200 gift cards to parents to jab their children aged 5 to 11. So basically, they're putting the price of a 200 dollar gift card on the heads of small innocent children that cannot consent.
McDonalds is slashing hours by 10% due to a labor shortage caused by the mass firing of the unjabbed, lack of supply and the mass sickness of the jabbed themselves. We hate to say we told you so.
United Airlines has also been hit hard by their own discriminatory policies as $3000 employees are home, sick. Autoimmune disorders are flying through the roof alongside all of the other dramatic health challenges facing the jabbed. This is becoming all too common and most still turn a blind eye to it and worship Pfizer anyways.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues closely!
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GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on recent studies that show that around 50% of Democrats want to put the unvaccinated in camps. This number comes from a national poll by Rasmussen Reports which brings to question the mass collective psychosis being promoted by the media.
All the while, Joy Reid, television hack with few viewers is calling for the unvaccinated to be denied hospital care. Is this based on any science at all? Of course not. It's simply anti-human and evil. The media wants to prop up this view as much as they can so people blindly parrot it, and it's working.
Meanwhile, some are calling for death benefits to be taken away by insurance companies.
Minnesota on the other hand is giving $200 gift cards to parents to jab their children aged 5 to 11. So basically, they're putting the price of a 200 dollar gift card on the heads of small innocent children that cannot consent.
McDonalds is slashing hours by 10% due to a labor shortage caused by the mass firing of the unjabbed, lack of supply and the mass sickness of the jabbed themselves. We hate to say we told you so.
United Airlines has also been hit hard by their own discriminatory policies as $3000 employees are home, sick. Autoimmune disorders are flying through the roof alongside all of the other dramatic health challenges facing the jabbed. This is becoming all too common and most still turn a blind eye to it and worship Pfizer anyways.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues closely!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
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JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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World Alternative Media
2022
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