NEWS - ISRAEL ATTACKED ALEPPO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN SYRIA

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Meanwhile, Israel attacked Aleppo International Airport in Syria
This, on the same day that U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, regarding threats posed by Iran.
Local media write that the attacks were carried out on warehouses near the airport, which were hit by 4 rockets. This is the 22nd Israeli strike on Syria since early 2022. Aleppo is the economic center of Syria.