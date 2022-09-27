Biden’s FBI Sends 25-30 Agents to Home of Pro-Life Author and Father of 7 | EP 3137-8AM





A well-known pro-life author, sidewalk counselor, and father of seven was the latest victim of a U.S. Department of Justice-sponsored SWAT raid and arrest — for supposed “FACE Act” violations — at his rural home as his children looked on “screaming.” Mark Houck is the founder and president of The King’s Men, which promotes healing for victims of pornography addiction and promotes Christian virtues among men in the United States and Europe https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22406













_____________________________________





