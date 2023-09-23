A very raw Rep. Clay Higgins is fighting for conservatives.... for all Americans. 🙏

Whether the left is capable of acknowledging the truth, or discerning right from wrong, its people like Rep Clay Higgins who are trying to save our country. One day may they wake up and get it. 🙏
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.