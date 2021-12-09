© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 45 - Faith, Hope and Freedom (Part two)
Follow
1
Share
Report
1 view • December 09, 2021
Join Jeff for part 2 of Faith, Hope and Freedom!
Guest Terry Tucker - an ex NCAA basketball player, SWAT hostage negotiator and cancer amputee survivor shares his message of hope and perseverance!
Podcaster Kilroy Williams on the importance of faith and his take on our times.
Two great guests to inspire you and leave you with some wonderful messages this holiday season!
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Show Links:
Terry Tucker
- https://www.motivationalcheck.com
The Kilroy Williams Show -https://open.spotify.com/show/2Yi9dKDKoyZU8bnz2NNMkm
Guest Terry Tucker - an ex NCAA basketball player, SWAT hostage negotiator and cancer amputee survivor shares his message of hope and perseverance!
Podcaster Kilroy Williams on the importance of faith and his take on our times.
Two great guests to inspire you and leave you with some wonderful messages this holiday season!
TPR Website: https://www.redbloodedpatiots.com
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Show Links:
Terry Tucker
- https://www.motivationalcheck.com
The Kilroy Williams Show -https://open.spotify.com/show/2Yi9dKDKoyZU8bnz2NNMkm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.