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Fresh clashes in Israel ahead of Jewish nationalist march - BBC News
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30 views • May 10, 2021
There have been clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police outside the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, ahead of a planned Jewish nationalist march.
More than 200 people were injured, as crowds threw stones and officers fired stun grenades in response.
It comes amid soaring tensions in the city, which has seen weeks of unrest.
More than 200 people were injured, as crowds threw stones and officers fired stun grenades in response.
It comes amid soaring tensions in the city, which has seen weeks of unrest.
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