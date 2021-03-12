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Man Drinking Coffee In Hyde Park Violently Arrested By HORDE Of Police Stormtroopers
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1593 views • March 12, 2021
MIRRORED from Resistance RG
After the 28/11/2020 peaceful anti-lockdown protest started to wind down in Hyde Park around late afternoon, a man sitting on a bench with a companion was being pushed to leave by police - despite it being completely within his rights to remain there and finish his coffee, even under lockdown regulations. He was antagonized and stressed, and when he stood up to leave, aggressively detained. An insane amount of police officers were involved in this incident. The remaining protesters bore witness to this with incredulity. Even more officers were deployed to the park after this - van after van of TSG stormtroopers. Is this a justifiable use of resources?
After the 28/11/2020 peaceful anti-lockdown protest started to wind down in Hyde Park around late afternoon, a man sitting on a bench with a companion was being pushed to leave by police - despite it being completely within his rights to remain there and finish his coffee, even under lockdown regulations. He was antagonized and stressed, and when he stood up to leave, aggressively detained. An insane amount of police officers were involved in this incident. The remaining protesters bore witness to this with incredulity. Even more officers were deployed to the park after this - van after van of TSG stormtroopers. Is this a justifiable use of resources?
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