NIGHT SHADOWS 02032023 -- John Vandeventer joins Larry and Stewart. UFO, Arrival, China

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John, Larry and Stewart will explore the paranormal world and the latest news from around the world as WW3 appears closer everyday if it has not begun already. John's latest books on the paranormal just released will be a topic of interest, and the latest info on the CV-19 WHO/UN/WEF world treaty developments. Then we have more on military operations in the health fields. Russia issues more threats to NATO/US over military support to Ukraine, China threats to the West and more drums of war. Then we have earth changes and much more...
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