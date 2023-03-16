Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Aerospace Forces in the zone of the special operation - crews carried out rocket air strikes on military facilities and equipment of the AF of Ukraine.
62 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago |

In pairs from low altitudes: the combat work of the Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the zone of the special operation

Attack aviation crews carried out rocket air strikes on military facilities and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Missile launches were carried out in pairs from low altitudes.

As a result of combat use, camouflaged fortified field positions and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed.

After the use of aviation weapons, the crews performed a maneuver, releasing heat traps, and returned to the departure airfield.

After the sorties, the engineering and technical staff completed the tasks of servicing aircraft and preparing aviation equipment for a second combat sortie.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket