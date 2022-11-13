Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Illegal Immigration: Chuck Schumer 12 Years Ago. Compare Our Border Then to Now !!!
5 views
channel image
TruthBombsAway
Published 15 days ago |

Twelve years ago Chuck Schumer spoke at Georgetown University about illegal

immigration.  Now he and the ENTIRE Democrat party are completely opposite to what

they promised to their citizens they supposedly represent

Keywords
democratillegal immigrationus borderchuck schumer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket