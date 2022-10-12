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Dr. Joseph Ladapo On Cardiac-Related Deaths From Covid Vaccine: It's An Enormous Deal
Florida’s State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo has recommended against males aged 18 to 39 receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines owing to an 84% increase in the incidence of heart-related death within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. Here is the press release.
https://www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom/2022/10/20220512-guidance-mrna-covid19-vaccine.pr.html