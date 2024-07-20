SHAMAN Rally Concert near US Embassy in Moscow, last night in response to his YouTube Blocked

Words from SHAMAN before this event:

Hello Russia!

As you know, America recently blocked my YouTube channel simply because I am RUSSIAN!

And tonight I’m ready to answer them!

We meet today at 21:00 at the American Embassy @USEmbRussia .

Adding words from SHAMAN after this event:

Hello Russia! Hello, dear ones!

Together with several thousand concerned citizens, we have just staged the loudest premiere of this summer in the capital!

My new video “SOUL OPEN” is currently being broadcast on the façade of the American Embassy.

We showed them that we cannot be canceled!

Now the whole of Russia, and the whole world, will sing along to this song! It is already available on online music platforms.

And watch the clip at the link in VK:

➡️ vk.com/video-197420428_456246425

Description of this video:

Some Russian entertainment, in Russian. Total FANfare and his songs played during first hour. Shaman arrival at about the 1:25:00 hour/minute mark. Sorry for the bad video quality, best I could find for download. I almost didn't post it. YT link shows it better, below... Cynthia

Today, July 19, there will be an evening rally and concert of the singer Shaman (Yaroslav Dronov) near the US Embassy in Moscow. The singer is holding this concert in response to the fact that his YouTube account was blocked recently, because the channels of Oleg Gazmanov, Yulia Chicherina, Polina Gagarina, Grigory Leps and Vyacheslav Manucharov were blocked.



Watch our video to see how the concert took place. Better quality at YT.

Original video at YouTube and better quality: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3T1aqqw4HQ&ab_channel=Stream177



