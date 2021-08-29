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Zohar: In Search of the Tower of Babel & the Origin of Common Language…[28.08.2021]
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40 views • August 29, 2021
Ancient Civilizations Series – follow this link to learn more - Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
Religion and mythology tell us of humanity’s first steps upon an abundant landscape. A careful study of our ancient texts, however, reveals a different perspective of this pristine paradise. In this inaugural episode of Ancient Civilizations, we explore the Garden of Eden with scholars who go beyond accepted history and mythology to reveal a lost story of the birth of humanity.
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680 views Premiered 37 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
462K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4RZnb_lyM8g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Religion and mythology tell us of humanity’s first steps upon an abundant landscape. A careful study of our ancient texts, however, reveals a different perspective of this pristine paradise. In this inaugural episode of Ancient Civilizations, we explore the Garden of Eden with scholars who go beyond accepted history and mythology to reveal a lost story of the birth of humanity.
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia
What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia
Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
680 views Premiered 37 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
462K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4RZnb_lyM8g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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