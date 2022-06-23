AA_IB_176_Police_Lying Continuingly Evolving Uvalde Narrative

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Tonight I will cover the continuingly evolving narrative of the Uvalde school shooting. I’ll get into the latest with the police chief and the stand down. Check out the show, like, and share the links! PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1 HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8 GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge/ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1 BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375 ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b