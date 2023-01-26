The 6 best vegetables to plant on your balcony

You don’t need a large backyard to be able to grow food. In fact, many of the vegetables that you can grow in your garden can also be grown on your balcony.
Here are some of our favourites to grow:
Tomatoes: They can be grown in pots and trellised for support
Beans: Similar to tomatoes, beans can also be grown in pots and trellised. Beans require lots of sunlight so make sure to place it accordingly
Peppers: Peppers are great to grow in pots and also require adequate sunlight
Lettuce: Easy and quick to grow with lots of varieties that you can switch it up. It prefers a cooler climate so be mindful when planting
Mushrooms: A less popular option to grow but these thrive well in containers and can be grown indoors or outdoors
Herbs: Herbs like rosemary, oregano, and dill don’t take up much space and can be a great addition to compliment the other vegetables in your garden
All of these are relatively easy to grow on your balcony, just make sure that you are providing them with the adequate and necessary water, sunlight, and healthy soil.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.