The 6 best vegetables to plant on your balcony

You don’t need a large backyard to be able to grow food. In fact, many of the vegetables that you can grow in your garden can also be grown on your balcony.





Here are some of our favourites to grow:

Tomatoes: They can be grown in pots and trellised for support

Beans: Similar to tomatoes, beans can also be grown in pots and trellised. Beans require lots of sunlight so make sure to place it accordingly

Peppers: Peppers are great to grow in pots and also require adequate sunlight

Lettuce: Easy and quick to grow with lots of varieties that you can switch it up. It prefers a cooler climate so be mindful when planting

Mushrooms: A less popular option to grow but these thrive well in containers and can be grown indoors or outdoors

Herbs: Herbs like rosemary, oregano, and dill don’t take up much space and can be a great addition to compliment the other vegetables in your garden





All of these are relatively easy to grow on your balcony, just make sure that you are providing them with the adequate and necessary water, sunlight, and healthy soil.