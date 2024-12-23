Will A Government Shutdown Affect Ohio?

We talk through a packed episode covering critical issues, from state pension system woes, the looming government shutdown, to the lingering impacts of remote work culture and beyond.





Key Takeaways:





📉 State Pension Challenges: We look at the "upside down" state pension systems in states like California, Illinois, and New York. The hosts critique the proposal to add new state workers to Social Security instead of fixing the flawed pension systems, emphasizing a need for a sustainable solution.





🏠 Work Culture and Accountability: While discussing the broader shift towards remote work, Steve Palmer shares personal anecdotes about the benefits of in-person work environments, including his recent efforts to foster office camaraderie. The hosts argue that real accountability and teamwork thrive better in an in-person setting.





📊 Government Spending Scrutiny: How DOGE is looking at the government budget and spending, highlighting inefficiencies and misallocations. They stress the importance of effective fiscal management, drawing comparisons between local charities' minimal overhead costs and federal agencies' bureaucratic expenditures.





www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio