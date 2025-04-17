Federal Reserve destroyed the economy to take over the financial system, says David Rogers Webb

"There's a great reluctance to recognize what is happening when it's happening."

"That is the case with all of these bubbles."

"People do not want to see it."

"They do not want to accept that [we are in an everything-bubble]."

"They think [the stock market and real estate market are] gonna go to new highs again."

"In 1929 and in 1930, you had these two down days [in the stock market], just as we've had [in 2025]."

"Then you had a bit of a pause."

"Then you had a [huge] 20% down day."

"Then you had a rip-roaring straight-up day."

"Then an even bigger fall after that."

"This was planned."

“[The Federal Reserve] intended to do this [in 1929], to destroy the global economy."

"They put 9,000 banks out of business — all of their competitors — and the only banks that were allowed to reopen were Federal Reserve banks and banks controlled by the [Federal Reserve]."

"That's how [the privately-owned Federal Reserve] took over the entire financial system."

"That's exactly what is going on here [in 2025]."

"This is about collapsing the global financial system."

"In that period [1929-1932], one of the apologists for the [Federal Reserve] called it ‘a regime-shifting strategy'."

"That's what it was [in 1929-1932], and that's what this is now [in 2025]."

"It will be something like a Central Bank Digital Currency [CBDC], whether it is explicitly from the central bank or from essentially corporate entities that are working with the central bank."

"They have to crash everything in order to [introduce a CBDC]."

"It's the roaring-1920's."

"People thought everything was fine... up until the stock market crashed."

"[The stock market crash in 1929] was very abrupt."

"After that whole process, I think the [stock] market had lost about half of its value [-49%] in a fairly short period of time [1929].”

"Then there was a period [in 1929] of maybe 4 months where the [stock] market moved up, and everybody thought things were fine..."

"But then [the stock market] rolled over again, never to come back."

"That's when the effects overall in the economy were setting in."

"[The Federal Reserve] kept conditions tight."

"It took a number of years [1930’s], but then [The Federal Reserve] closed all the banks.”

This video clip is from an interview that David Rogers Webb, author of "The Great Taking", did with ParallelMike.com on April 8, 2025.





The full 58-minute interview is posted here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Tz0GZ73z4w





The documentary "The Great Taking" is posted here:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-great-taking-film-premiere/great-taking-film-premiere-event/





David Rogers Webb's book, "The Great Taking", can be downloaded here:

https://thegreattaking.com/read-online-or-download

