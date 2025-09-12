© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did Israel Assassinate Charlie Kirk - Jackson Hinkle, Legitimate Targets
Jackson's X.com posted on Sept. 10th, link and words below. Video was posted on the morning of the 11th.
Jackson, Candace Owens, and others have had death threats too from crazy or very confused people. Pray for protection, for them and others.
Here is his X post, from evening of the 10th:
> He used to be an Israel loyalist > He feared ‘Israel would kill him’ > He started *mildly* criticizing Israel > He said Epstein was Mossad > He let anti-Zionists speak at his events > Zionist media started attacking him > Someone shot his jugular 200 yards away > Netanyahu tweets within minutes > Patsy gets arrested & acts guilty > Assassin escapes without a trace > Netanyahu tweets longer message Something tells me they’re not going to tell us the truth about who killed Charlie Kirk…
https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/1965903763278877118
Adding article from The Grayzone, from today:
https://thegrayzone.com/2025/09/12/charlie-kirk-netanyahu-israel-assassination
Charlie Kirk refused Netanyahu funding offer, was ‘frightened’ by pro-Israel forces before death, friend reveals.