Did Israel Assassinate Charlie Kirk? - Jackson Hinkle, Legitimate Targets
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
149 views • 1 day ago

Did Israel Assassinate Charlie Kirk - Jackson Hinkle, Legitimate Targets

Jackson's X.com posted on Sept. 10th, link and words below. Video was posted on the morning of the 11th. 

Jackson, Candace Owens, and others have had death threats too from crazy or very confused people. Pray for protection, for them and others. 

Here is his X post, from evening of the 10th: 

> He used to be an Israel loyalist > He feared ‘Israel would kill him’ > He started *mildly* criticizing Israel > He said Epstein was Mossad > He let anti-Zionists speak at his events > Zionist media started attacking him > Someone shot his jugular 200 yards away > Netanyahu tweets within minutes > Patsy gets arrested & acts guilty > Assassin escapes without a trace > Netanyahu tweets longer message Something tells me they’re not going to tell us the truth about who killed Charlie Kirk…

https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/1965903763278877118

Adding article from The Grayzone, from today:

https://thegrayzone.com/2025/09/12/charlie-kirk-netanyahu-israel-assassination

Charlie Kirk refused Netanyahu funding offer, was ‘frightened’ by pro-Israel forces before death, friend reveals.


iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
