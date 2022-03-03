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The data dump from Pfizer! The one they tried to hide for 75 years!
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280 views • March 03, 2022
It’s got a transmission rate of less than 1%. It’s got a survival rate of 99%. It can give you a bad head cold. But the side effects of experimental procedure *( Pfizer) are over a thousand and include renal and liver failure, heart attack, multiple sclerosis, oral herpes, nasal herpes, Guillian Barre, Susac’s Syndrome, Tachycardia, Systemic Lupus, spontaneous uterine eruption, sudden death in epilepsy, Post operative respiratory failure, Penile Vein Thrombosis, Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders, Mastocytic Enterocolitis, Lewis-Sumner Snydrome, Kawasaki’s Disease, Necrotising Herpetic Retinopathy or Ramsey-Hunt Syndrome, Crohn’s Disease, Migraine Triggered Seizures, Mesenteric Artery Embolism, Miller- Filler Syndrome, Marine-Lenheart Syndrome or Graves Disease, Herpes Simplex Sepsis, Hemorrhagic Varicella Syndrome, Foetal Distress Syndrome, Facial Paralysis, Felty’s Syndrome, Dressler Syndrome, Death Neonatal, Cranial Nerve Palsy , Colitis Herpes, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Cogan Syndrome, Viral Bronchitis, Auto-Immune Lung Disease, Auto-Immune Endocrine Disorder, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Alpert’s Disease, Behcet’s Disease, Embolic Cerebral Infarction, Cytokine Storm, Early Infantile Epileptic encephalopathy, Facial Paralysis, Grey matter heterotopia, Proctitis Herpes, Rheumatic Brain Disease, Seizures , Seizure prophylaxis, Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada disease, Young’s Syndrome, Uhthoff's Syndrome, Steven’s-JohnsonSyndrome, Neuritis, Myelitis, ;Marchiafava-Bignami disease, bowel disease, Evan’s Syndrome, Encephalomyelitis, Chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis, Chiari Syndrome, ;Autoimmune aplastic anaemia, Anti-GAD Syndrome, Double Cortex Syndrome, Ipex Syndrome *( infants), Melas Syndrome,
Neonatal mucocutaneous herpes, PORTAL pyaemia, Preeclampsia, Premature labour, umbilical cord thrombosis, ;Moyamoya disease, low birth rates in babies, Meningitis, Meningitis-herpes, Lupus pancreatitis, Lemierre Syndrome, Jeavon’s Syndrome, Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis *( Serious Lung Disease, Hyperbilirubinaemia *( infants ), Morvan Syndrome…
The data dump from Pfizer! The one they tried to hide for 75 years!
Neonatal mucocutaneous herpes, PORTAL pyaemia, Preeclampsia, Premature labour, umbilical cord thrombosis, ;Moyamoya disease, low birth rates in babies, Meningitis, Meningitis-herpes, Lupus pancreatitis, Lemierre Syndrome, Jeavon’s Syndrome, Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis *( Serious Lung Disease, Hyperbilirubinaemia *( infants ), Morvan Syndrome…
The data dump from Pfizer! The one they tried to hide for 75 years!
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