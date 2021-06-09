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Cassandra S. Dunn RN. Ethylene oxide!!!!! Is on all swabs stuffed up your nose!!!!
Read more: https://www.purplelionproject.com/
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dswaElkiRO8
FULL. Nurse asks, why are swabs coated with cancer causing ethylene oxide? Watch this people!