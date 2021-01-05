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12.31.20 1st Encounter W/ Legendary Vacc Fighter Dr Sherry Tenpenny On Wake Up Shift Is Happening TV
The Patriot Streetfighter
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305 views • January 05, 2021
Deborah Pietsch and Scott Bartle of "Wake Up... Shift Is Happening TV invited us to talk the incoming shift of human consciousness and the forces we face in the battle for a higher frequency existence.

Legendary vaccine expert and warrior crusader Dr. Sherry Tenpenny makes a bullet proof case of the dangers of the new Deep State solution to CV-19.

Chris Pomfret shares his own experience is the fluid war for the planet.

The Patriot Streetfighter information warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. Soon to LIVESTREAM from there so as to protect our message from being censored or blocked. More coming soon.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy