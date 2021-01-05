12.31.20 1st Encounter W/ Legendary Vacc Fighter Dr Sherry Tenpenny On Wake Up Shift Is Happening TV

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Legendary vaccine expert and warrior crusader Dr. Sherry Tenpenny makes a bullet proof case of the dangers of the new Deep State solution to CV-19.
Chris Pomfret shares his own experience is the fluid war for the planet.
The Patriot Streetfighter information warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. Soon to LIVESTREAM from there so as to protect our message from being censored or blocked. More coming soon.
Global Unity Bridge Signup Link:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/mpn/?ref=6
Join the Network, then click "GROUPS" and scroll down to find Global Unity Bridge and become a Member
Donate to Global Unity Bridge Initiative: https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup
Connect with all my social media by going to:
http://patriotsriseup.com where you can also access patriotstreetfighter.com for fun items...
Scoll down to icons for Twitter, FB and YT Channel, Brighteon, Bitchute & Rumble
Parler is @ScottMcKay3
Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio
YT
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnnsAVzVztZZd2voe-EUF0w
Bitchute
https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio
http://revolution.radio/
"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038
War Nuse Tweet
https://twitter.com/warnuse/status/1264006932534353926?s=10