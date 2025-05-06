Lost in fornication - the wicked desire beneath your skin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Resist fornication in all its forms. Reach out to the God of Israel. Many are suffering eternally in Hell. They're crying in pain - as you read this -, for they didn't resist their wicked desires. And if you keep on sinning against the law of the Lord all will count against you in Hereafter.
AMEN
Hashtags: fornication, promiscuity, sexuality, religion