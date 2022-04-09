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1878 Image of Ancient Egypt’s Mysteriously Destroyed Lost Capital of Tanis Will Shock You…
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910 views • April 09, 2022
Bright Insight.
Most people have no idea that there are ancient sites around the world where something disturbingly bad happened to thousands of years ago, and it is a total mystery. And when you see what I’m going to show you in this video, many of you will wonder how and why you haven’t seen or heard of these incredibly bizarre details before...
Check out my video on those 80ton stones were somehow carried to the top of that mountain: https://youtu.be/8yfxUxiH7K8
Thanks for watching! I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.
Help support me in my efforts by contributing to my Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight
Or, support me on Venmo! @bright_insight
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insight/
Follow me on TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8u3XBhL/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxh31k-1878-image-of-ancient-egypts-mysteriously-destroyed-lost-capital-of-tanis-w.html
Most people have no idea that there are ancient sites around the world where something disturbingly bad happened to thousands of years ago, and it is a total mystery. And when you see what I’m going to show you in this video, many of you will wonder how and why you haven’t seen or heard of these incredibly bizarre details before...
Check out my video on those 80ton stones were somehow carried to the top of that mountain: https://youtu.be/8yfxUxiH7K8
Thanks for watching! I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.
Help support me in my efforts by contributing to my Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight
Or, support me on Venmo! @bright_insight
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insight/
Follow me on TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8u3XBhL/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxh31k-1878-image-of-ancient-egypts-mysteriously-destroyed-lost-capital-of-tanis-w.html
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